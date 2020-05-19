Rockford University hosts virtual MBA Information Sessions on May 21

Rockford University’s Puri School of Business will host two virtual MBA Information Sessions on Thursday, May 21 from 12- 1:00 p.m. and again from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about Rockford University’s Master of Business Administration program is encouraged to attend. Attendees will be provided an in-depth look at how the University’s MBA program helps advance career and leadership opportunities, including details on available program concentrations and admission requirements. The information sessions will conclude after approximately an hour.

The MBA program at Rockford University consists of core coursework that helps you develop critical management skills and a deeper understanding of the business field. Housed in the Puri School of Business, individuals looking to complete their degree will select courses from a list of popular business electives or customize their MBA degree by choosing electives from three in-demand concentrations, including finance, healthcare administration, and project management.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested. To learn more about the MBA program during this online session, register at www.rockford.edu/mbainfosession/ and reserve your spot today. The sessions will be held via webinar through Zoom. The Zoom Meeting Room link will be provided upon registration.