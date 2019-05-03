Request Info Visit Campus Apply Now Submit Your Deposit U Majors, Minors and Graduate Programs Find the program that is right for you! Campus News & Beyond Rockford University, Rock Valley College, and Rockford Promise Expand Transfer Pathway for Local Students Rockford University, Rock Valley College (RVC), and Rockford Promise announce an expanded partnership creating more opportunities for local students... Day of Giving 2026: Rockford University Surpasses Goal for Clark Arts Center Each year, the Rockford University community comes... Rockford University Student Named 2025 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Rockford University proudly congratulates senior...