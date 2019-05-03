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Campus News & Beyond

Rockford University, Rock Valley College, and Rockford Promise Expand Transfer Pathway for Local Students

Rockford University, Rock Valley College (RVC), and Rockford Promise announce an expanded partnership creating more opportunities for local students...

Day of Giving 2026: Rockford University Surpasses Goal for Clark Arts Center

Each year, the Rockford University community comes...

Rockford University Student Named 2025 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate

Rockford University proudly congratulates senior...

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