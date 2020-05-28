June 3 Annual Day of Giving will support student scholarships

Rockford University will hold its sixth annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 3. The day’s goal is to harness the power of social media during a 24-hour blitz to raise funds for student scholarships. Challenges, fun incentives and special guests will be featured to encourage engagement and participation throughout the day. This year, proceeds will directly support providing scholarships to students as they continue their educational journey with Rockford University this fall and beyond. Multiple dollar to dollar matches will be available throughout the day as an opportunity to double the impact for donations given on June 3.

Each year, Rockford University awards more than $10 million in institutional aid, scholarship and grants, including $2 million awarded directly to students from the region, made possible in part by the generosity of alumni and friends.

To participate or follow Rockford University’s progress during the 2020 Day of Giving, connect with the University’s primary social media channels and use hashtags #RegentsRiseTogether and #RUDayofGiving2020.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/RockfordUniversity/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rockforduniversity/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RockfordUniv

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/RockfordUniversity

Website: www.rockford.edu/give/dayofgiving/