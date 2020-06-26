View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/26/2020 3:43 pm
Assistant Professor of Education Jacob Hardesty, Ph.D.,
Book Chapters included:
2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Building the ‘Opera Factory’: Donor Involvement in the Construction of
the Musical Arts Center” – Women at Indiana University, Andrea Walton, ed. (Bloomington, IN: Indiana University Press)
Book Reviews included:
2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Review – Transforming Women’s’ Education: Liberal Arts and Music in
Female Seminaries,” Journal of Historical Research in Music Education
2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Review – A Brief History of Schooling in the United States: From
Precolonial Times to the Present,” History of Education Quarterly
Conference Presentations included:
2020 “Jazz and Black High Schools: Preserving the Spiritual and Promoting Racial
Pride” – Oxford Symposium on the History of Music Education, Oxford, MS
2020 “Building the Opera Factory: Gender, Publicity and Philanthropy in Funding the Indiana
University Music Arts Center” – Oxford Symposium on the History of Music Education, Oxford, MS
2019 “Teaching with Digital Primary Sources” – History of Education Society, Columbus, OH
2019 “HES after Dark: Graduation Day” – History of Education Society, Columbus, OH
Community Service projects included:
2019-present Rockford Golden Apple Foundation Evaluator
2018-present Emmanuel Episcopal Church (Rockford, IL) Vestry Member
Copyright © 2020 Rockford University, all rights reserved