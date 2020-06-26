reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Jacob Hardesty, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 3:43 pm

Assistant Professor of Education Jacob Hardesty, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor of Education Jacob Hardesty, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Education Jacob Hardesty, Ph.D.,

Book Chapters included:

2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Building the ‘Opera Factory’: Donor Involvement in the Construction of

the Musical Arts Center” – Women at Indiana University, Andrea Walton, ed. (Bloomington, IN: Indiana University Press)

 

Book Reviews included:

2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Review – Transforming Women’s’ Education: Liberal Arts and Music in

Female Seminaries,” Journal of Historical Research in Music Education

2020 Hardesty, Jacob, “Review – A Brief History of Schooling in the United States: From

Precolonial Times to the Present,” History of Education Quarterly

 

Conference Presentations included:

2020 “Jazz and Black High Schools: Preserving the Spiritual and Promoting Racial

Pride” – Oxford Symposium on the History of Music Education, Oxford, MS

2020 “Building the Opera Factory: Gender, Publicity and Philanthropy in Funding the Indiana

University Music Arts Center” – Oxford Symposium on the History of Music Education, Oxford, MS

2019 “Teaching with Digital Primary Sources” – History of Education Society, Columbus, OH

2019 “HES after Dark: Graduation Day” – History of Education Society, Columbus, OH

 

Community Service projects included:

2019-present      Rockford Golden Apple Foundation Evaluator

2018-present      Emmanuel Episcopal Church (Rockford, IL) Vestry Member

