Academic Planning Work Group

The Provost, Registrar, Academic Deans and Faculty Officers have been meeting to plan for Fall 2020 semester. We are finalizing plans which will be communicated to the RU community during the week of June 15-19. We are developing plans that follow IL Phase IV guidelines as well as Federal, State, and Local health agency recommendations.

Over the past week we have encouraged all faculty to reach out to deans to share ideas/concerns and distributed a survey seeking additional input and assessing levels of confidence from faculty scheduled to teach in the fall. In addition, in partnership with facilities, we are looking closely at all learning spaces and assessing capacity that allows for proper social distancing. Finally, we are making sure adequate support systems and trainings are available in regards to remote and hybrid delivery of curriculum if necessary.

