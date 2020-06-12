Facilities Work Group Update

This work group has been comprised of staff from Residence Life, the Lang Health Center, Operations, Dining Services, and Custodial. Their charge has been to examine the delivery of services across each of these areas in light of the Covid-19 situation. Listed below is an update of their most recent items of discussion and action.

Cleaning schedules: Public restrooms: the cleaning frequency will be doubled to twice daily, morning and afternoon. Common restrooms (residence halls): the cleaning frequency will be doubled to twice daily, morning and afternoon. Lounges and other common areas: the cleaning frequency will be doubled to twice daily and will include the sanitizing of high-touch features Classrooms: strategizing as to how to clean desk surfaces between classes Hand sanitizing stations: increasing our number of stations around campus, placing stations at all entry points to residence halls

Social distancing: Lounges: occupancy and seating reduced to meet Phase IV of Illinois State standards Dining areas: occupancy and seating reduced to meet Phase IV of Illinois State standards Hallway traffic: certain key hallways will be routed as one-way so at to maximize social distancing

Signage: signage around campus and in residence halls to remind people of social distancing necessities, self-monitoring of health necessities, and where to go for help on any issues/concerns related to Covid-19

Dining services: Den: spacing signage, reduced occupancy, flow instructions Dining hall: spacing signage, reduced occupancy, flow instructions

Health alerts/reminders: Social media: frequent updates via RU’s websites, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter feeds Lang Wellness Center: serve as the “information hub” for securing the latest updates from Winnebago County Health, the Center for Disease Control, and the State of Illinois



These topics are matters of on-going discussion and evaluation amidst a fluid environment. We also anticipate that additional items will be added to this list. As updates and new information come in, our thoughts, strategies, and efforts will be adjusted accordingly. Please continue to watch this space for further bi-weekly updates.