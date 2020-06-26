reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Orhan Erdem, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 2:47 pm

Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics Business & Accounting Orhan Erdem, Ph.D., book cover.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics Business & Accounting Orhan Erdem, Ph.D., gave a presentation to the Rockford Rotary this past January where he highlighted several outstanding cases about the global economies and mentioned ties of several social and economic developments to the 2008 financial crisis. In addition to his talk, Orhan also published his book titled After the Crash: Understanding the Social, Economic and Technological Consequences of the 2008 Crisis with Palgrave Macmillan. His book goes into detail about the consequences of the 2008 financial crisis, which brought epochal changes to many people’s lives.

