Virtual Commencement Ceremony, Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m.

Rockford University will hold it’s 166th Commencement ceremony virtually to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the graduating class of 2020. The University will award undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 340 students. Undergraduate degrees include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Graduate degrees include Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Education.

Rockford University’s Virtual Commencement Ceremony site will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, and can be found at: https://virtualgrad.marchingorder.com/rockford/I. The ceremony site features several videos including remarks for the graduates from President Eric W. Fulcomer, Ph.D., Provost Michael A. Perry, Ph.D., Faculty Chair Dr. Mary Weaks-Baxter. The site link will remain open and accessible after May 17.

As circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic prohibit holding a traditional ceremony at this time, the University is planning on hosting an in-person ceremony for the May 2020 graduating class in the fall and to take place on the Sunday of the University’s Homecoming and Reunion Weekend. A traditional event is being planned for Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m., to be held in the Seaver Center on the University’s campus and will feature the University’s originally scheduled guest speaker Molly Barker, founder of Girls on the Run International. The ceremony will take place provided large gatherings are no longer prohibited and the University can adhere to required safety protocols.