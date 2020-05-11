reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Rockford University’s annual Honor’s Day recognizes student achievements

05/11/2020 4:14 pm

Rockford University congratulates more than 30 student awardees as part of the annual Honor’s Day celebration. Each year, Rockford University recognizes the extraordinary academic and co-curricular achievements of students as part of this annual event. Denise Noe, assistant vice president for development, adds, “Rockford University offers endowed and annual scholarships that are made possible through the support of generous donors who understand the value of a Rockford University education and believe in the future of our students.” Annually, Rockford University awards more than $10 million in institutional aid.

To view the complete list of the 2020 Honors Day award recipients along with other student achievements, visit the Rockford University Merit page. Achievements have also been distributed to students’ hometown newspapers for regional publication. 

