Rockford University announces academic program changes

Rockford University today announced curricular adjustments that better align with the needs and interests of today’s students. The following changes will take effect with the start of the fall 2020 semester.

The University’s major and minor in French; and the Classics program, which includes majors in Classics and Latin and a minor in Greek; have been eliminated. Rockford University will continue to offer introductory classes in the Classics consistent with student demand.

In addition, the Philosophy major has been eliminated, but the University will continue to employ a full-time Philosophy professor to offer courses that fulfill the requirements of a Philosophy minor, courses in the general education program, and courses that support other majors and minors.

These curricular adjustments are the culmination of a two-year process to review academic programs based on enrollment and student demand data. The University stresses that the review and subsequent decisions were the result of a detailed and thorough review and are not related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

During the past two years, Rockford University added a major in Criminal Justice and a degree completion program in Accounting. Moreover, the University will continue to investigate new and relevant programs of study while offering a breadth of curricula and a continued commitment to the liberal arts and sciences. In this way, Rockford University will be uniquely-positioned to both address the needs and interests of the 21st-century college students while continuing to support its core mission: “to offer a curriculum grounded in liberal arts learning and complemented and extended by professional and practical experience.”