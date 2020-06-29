View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/29/2020 11:33 am
Michelle Jackson Collins ’86 is excited to be returning to Illinois after having served as the Faculty Director and Program Director of the Nurse-Midwifery Program at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee. She has taken a position as the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Rush University College of Nursing in Chicago and continues to practice as a certified nurse-midwife.
