Matt Flamm, Ph.D., Stephanie Quinn, Ph.D. and Bill Gahan, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 3:24 pm

Professor of Philosophy and Department Chair Matt Flamm, Ph.D., along with Associate Professor of English and Department Chair Bill Gahan, Ph.D., Stephanie Quinn Ph.D., Associate Professor of Classical Studies, and former Rockford University Professor of Spanish John Burns, Ph.D., will be publishing a book in September of 2020. The book will be focused on their interdisciplinary project “The Quarrel Between Poetry and Philosophy”.

