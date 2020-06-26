Matt Flamm, Ph.D., Stephanie Quinn, Ph.D. and Bill Gahan, Ph.D.

View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/26/2020 3:24 pm
Professor of Philosophy and Department Chair Matt Flamm, Ph.D., along with Associate Professor of English and Department Chair Bill Gahan, Ph.D., Stephanie Quinn Ph.D., Associate Professor of Classical Studies, and former Rockford University Professor of Spanish John Burns, Ph.D., will be publishing a book in September of 2020. The book will be focused on their interdisciplinary project “The Quarrel Between Poetry and Philosophy”.
Professor of Philosophy and Department Chair Matt Flamm, Ph.D.
Stephanie Quinn Associate Professor of Classical Studies, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of English and Department Chair Bill Gahan, Ph.D.
Copyright © 2020 Rockford University, all rights reserved