Assistant Professor of Spanish Marilén Loyola, Ph.D., was selected this spring to present the ‘Last Lecture’. Though this event was canceled due to COVID-19, Professor Loyola’s presentation will take place during the fall semester. The Last Lecture is part of the Spring Forum Series at the University and provides an opportunity for students to nominate a member of the faculty to deliver his or her ‘last lecture’ as the University nears the end of its academic year.