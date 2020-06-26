Librarian and Archivist Joanna Mladic ’13, MLIS, MSc, received and completed a grant from the Illinois State Historical Records Advisory Board (ISHRAB) in February 2019. Her task was to reorganize the minutes of faculty and trustee meetings for archival storage and eventual digitization. In the process, she also created a finding tool for each collection, which acts as an index and description of the archived materials. These tools are available in the Archives section of the Howard Colman Library’s webpage at www.rockford.edu.