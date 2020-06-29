View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/29/2020 12:09 pm
Joan Densmore Harberson ’47, known by her classmates as Densy, passed away on December 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Harberson Thornton, class of 1986. In life, Joan advocated for educational equality with the American Association of University Women (AAUW), working to overcome the economic and educational barriers preventing many young women from achieving their goals.
Copyright © 2020 Rockford University, all rights reserved