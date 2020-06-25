Regents Athletics invites applicants for the position of Head Men’s Soccer Coach. The Head Coach is a member of the Division of Enrollment Management and Intercollegiate Athletics, reporting to the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. The primary emphases of this position are to coach, recruit, and support the mission of Rockford University.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

A. Functional/Coaching

1. Head coach for men’s soccer.

2. Using an outcomes-based model, monitor the academic progress of student athletes.

3. Manage and maintain the budget for men’s soccer.

B. Administrative/Enrollment Management

1. Provide administrative and analytical support to coaches, Athletic Administration, and the Enrollment Management division.

2. Participate in the development and implementation of a comprehensive, integrated Enrollment Management program.

3. Serve as a contributing member to various University committees.

4. Confer with and provide assistance to higher level University personnel.

5. Provide articulation, advocacy, and problem resolution with students as they interact with each other, faculty, the University, and the community.

6. Conceptualize staff development measures and competencies.

7. Respond to other duties as assigned (statistics, reports, special projects).

8. Provide assistance to students and families as an affordability counselor.

C. Specific Responsibilities

1. Coach men’s soccer (recruit student athletes, develop schedules, attend conference meetings, etc.).

2. Establish goals for the four competencies of the program review process:

Academics – student success, academic support, study tables, monitor player eligibility and graduation rates.

Mission – realization of the values, mission, and goals established for Enrollment Management and Athletics including support for orientation programs, students’ leadership development, and problem resolution.

Enrollment – work closely with the Office of Admission and Enrollment Management to meet recruitment and retention goals.

Competitiveness – conference performance and professional image.

The coach is expected to consult and use information from professional associations such as National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Northern Athletics Conference (NAC).

The coach is responsible for special tasks assigned by the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. The use of appropriate athletic and student development models and theories is necessary. Professional development and involvement is highly encouraged.

3. Responsible for attending athletic staff meetings.

4. Responsible for attending athletic retreats per year as scheduled.

5. Assist with and take an active role in departmental fund-raising.

6. Assist in the development and supervision of both in-season and out of season strength and conditioning programs.

7. Organize and participate in community service events with the men’s soccer team each year.

Demonstrated knowledge, skills and abilities in working with faculty, staff and students with diverse backgrounds including academic, socioeconomic, cultural, sexual orientation, and disabilities.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position would have a supervisory role over the graduate assistant(s) for men’s soccer.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Organizational and management practices as applied to the analysis and evaluation of programs, policies and operational needs.

• Principles and practices of men’s soccer.

• Use the institution’s database for recording and tracking student information and conducting research.

• Methods and techniques of program development and evaluation.

• Ability to analyze problems, identify alternative solutions, project consequences of proposed actions and implement recommendations in support of goals.

• Ability to market and to promote various services.

• Ability to communicate effectively with a diverse population.

• Ability to evaluate, advise and counsel students on sport-related matters (sports nutrition, care, rehabilitation).

• Ability to gain cooperation through discussion and persuasion.

• Ability to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate programs and strategies designed to provide effective student services.

• Ability to interpret and apply University policies, procedures, rules and regulations.

• Must possess valid driver’s license and personal automobile insurance.

• Must be insurable for driving per Rockford University insurance standards.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

• A Master’s Degree is preferred; however, a bachelor’s degree will be considered if the candidate has appropriate experience.

• 3+ years of prior collegiate, high school or club coaching experience.

• Experience working with student athletes (male and female) in a University setting.

• Experience with NCAA regulations.

TO APPLY:

Review of resumes will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Please submit cover letter, resume and list of three professional references to HumanResources@rockford.edu.