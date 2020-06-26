View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/26/2020 3:09 pm
Assistant Professor of Education Gina Braun, Ph.D., published in three separate journals including; The International Electronic Journal for Elementary Education, Special Education Research Policy and Practice, and Developing Teacher Leaders in Special Education: An Administrator’s Guide to Building Inclusive Schools. Dr. Braun also spent the last year presenting at annual conferences in Portland, Oregon and New Orleans, Louisiana.
