Gina Braun, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 3:09 pm

Rockford University Assistant Professor
Assistant Professor of Education Gina Braun, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Education Gina Braun, Ph.D., published in three separate journals including; The International Electronic Journal for Elementary Education, Special Education Research Policy and Practice, and Developing Teacher Leaders in Special Education: An Administrator’s Guide to Building Inclusive Schools. Dr. Braun also spent the last year presenting at annual conferences in Portland, Oregon and New Orleans, Louisiana.

