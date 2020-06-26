Faculty Awarded Tenure

View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/26/2020 3:58 pm
Congratulations to the following faculty members awarded tenure:
Ronald Lee Ph.D., Assistant Professor; Director of First Year Seminar
Kimberley Hartwig M.S.N., RNC-MNN, Assistant Professor of Nursing
Luis Romero ’01 M.B.A., Associate Professor of Economics, Business, and Accounting; Director, MBA Program
