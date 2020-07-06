Employee Work Group Update
07/06/2020 4:14 pm
As phase 4 is upon us, we are continuing to follow the guidance given by CDC, OSHA, WCHD, IDPH, IBHE and CUPA-HR.
- All offices should be open and staffed each day of the week, but phased staffing will continue. Supervisors should be ensuring we keep social distancing measures in place and follow the guidelines of not allowing more than 50% of their employees back into the department at one time unless you can fully social distance 6 feet apart. Phased staffing includes:
- Alternating Days/Shifts: In order to limit the number of individuals and interactions among those on campus, departments should schedule partial staffing on alternating Such schedules will help enable social distancing, especially in areas with large shared
- Staggered Hours: Supervisors will have the availability to staff hours so that employees report to work at different times.
- Remote Work: Those who can work remotely to fulfill some of their work responsibilities may continue to do so to reduce the number of individuals on campus and the potential spread of the COVID-19. These arrangements, which should be approved by the immediate supervisors, can be done on a full or partial day/week schedule as appropriate.
- All safety practices are still required: Any employee who is reporting to work will need to complete a self-assessment, daily, to ensure they do not have any symptoms. This self-assessment is referenced in the guide. Employees will also need to take their temperature prior to reporting to work. Any fever higher than 100.4 would indicate an employee should not report to work. Face masks must be worn by all employees working on campus when in the presence of others and in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., shared workspaces, meeting rooms, classrooms). Appropriate use of face masks is critical in minimizing risks to others near you.
- Meeting guidelines: All meetings should continue to be held via zoom, if at all possible. Smaller meetings will be allowed with no more than 50 % of the room’s capacity. Employees must continue to social distancing and wear masks. Employees should not be congregating in a small space, at any time, without wearing masks.
- Visitors: The University will be open to visitors but in a very limited capacity. This will include the Athletics, Admissions, and Student Life Departments. To be able to have visitors come to campus, they will need to follow very strict guidelines that will include scheduling (by appointment only) one visitor at a time, having the visitor sign in and out on a log with a telephone number, visitors have to be accompanied by an employee at all times, and each visitor must follow all guidelines, including wearing a face mask and social distancing. You will begin to see larger groups on campus in mid-July for events being held by student life. All events will be following the guidelines that have been set forth by CDC, OSHA, WCHD, IDPH, and IBHE.
- All employees should be washing their hands frequently and using the supplies provided to clean their working spaces.
- The campus will remain closed to the general public until further notice. Frisbee golf will remain closed. The only visitors allowed are those who have scheduled an appointment or event with the department they will be meeting with.