Employee Work Group Update

As phase 4 is upon us, we are continuing to follow the guidance given by CDC, OSHA, WCHD, IDPH, IBHE and CUPA-HR.

All offices should be open and staffed each day of the week, but phased staffing will continue. Supervisors should be ensuring we keep social distancing measures in place and follow the guidelines of not allowing more than 50% of their employees back into the department at one time unless you can fully social distance 6 feet apart. Phased staffing includes: Alternating Days/Shifts: In order to limit the number of individuals and interactions among those on campus, departments should schedule partial staffing on alternating Such schedules will help enable social distancing, especially in areas with large shared Staggered Hours: Supervisors will have the availability to staff hours so that employees report to work at different times. Remote Work: Those who can work remotely to fulfill some of their work responsibilities may continue to do so to reduce the number of individuals on campus and the potential spread of the COVID-19. These arrangements, which should be approved by the immediate supervisors, can be done on a full or partial day/week schedule as appropriate.

