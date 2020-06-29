reporting pixel for marketing campaign

06/29/2020 11:24 am

Two Rockford University alumni in Death Valley National Park
Emily Hoff (formerly Hoehn) ’08 and Maygen Keller ’09 recently coauthored the new book, Scenic Science of the National Parks: An Explorer’s Guide to Wildlife, Geology, and Botany, published by Ten Speed Press. This fun and beautifully illustrated guide breaks down the compelling and offbeat natural science highlights in the parks, from extraterrestrial-like organisms in Yellowstone to menacing teddy bear clones in Joshua Tree. The duo met as theatre majors at Rockford College, where they bonded over their love of David Attenborough nature documentaries and being total nerds who happily made elaborate study guides for exams. Both graduated Phi Beta Kappa and though their lives and careers took them to different parts of the country, they have continued to build a business relationship based on their passion for curiosity and the natural world. When they aren’t writing, you can find them hosting live shows in New York City, guiding astro-tourism trips to the national parks for Atlas Obscura, and planning their next adventure.

