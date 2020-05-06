Discover options for degree completion at the May 13 Virtual Information Sessions

Rockford University’s Puri School of Business will host two virtual Bachelor’s Degree Completion Information Sessions on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 12-1:00 p.m. and again from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about Rockford University’s Bachelor’s Degree Completion Program is encouraged to attend. Attendees will be provided an in-depth look at how the program helps advance career opportunities, including details on program and admission requirements. The information sessions will conclude after approximately an hour.

The bachelor’s degree completion program at Rockford University leads to a Bachelor’s of Science in Management Studies (BSMS.), and beginning this fall, an option for a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting Studies (BSAS). Housed within the PURI School of Business, these programs provide a quality educational experience for individuals looking to complete their bachelor’s degree. Documented work training can also be considered for up to 25 credit hours. Multiple start dates, small class sizes, and instruction designed in a hybrid format allows for in-classroom at night and online instruction, making degree completion attainable for individual looking to earn a bachelor’s degree and advance their careers. There are also options to transfer Associates of Applied Science (AAS) degree credit into the program.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested. To learn more about degree completion options at Rockford University during this online session, register at www.rockford.edu/busnsession and reserve a spot today. The sessions will be held via webinar through Zoom. The Zoom Meeting Room link will be provided upon registration.