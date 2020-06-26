Professor of Mathematics and Department Chair Dik Mehmet, Ph.D.,

Completed two book proposal reviews, including:

“Topics in Modern Summability Theory and Sequence Spaces,” CRC Press, by Taylor and Francis Group, LLC, September 2019

“Functional Analysis and Summability,” CRC Press, by Taylor and Francis Group, LLC, January 2020

Completed two book reviews, including:

“After the Crash: Understanding the Social, Economic, and Technological Consequences of the 2008 Crisis” December 2019

“For All Practical Purposes: Mathematical Literacy in Today’s World,” November 2019

Dr. Mehmet served as Editorial Review Board and Scientific Committee member for a number of journals and conferences internationally, while also serving as the President of Rockford Chapter–Sigma Xi The Scientific Research Society this past year.

Additionally, he refereed six research papers for international journals, including:

Creative Mathematics and Informatics, Positivity, Boletim da Sociedade Paranaense de Matemática, Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications, and Arabian Journal of Mathematics