Dik Mehmet, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 3:38 pm

Professor of Mathematics and Department Chair Dik Mehmet, Ph.D.,

Completed two book proposal reviews, including:

“Topics in Modern Summability Theory and Sequence Spaces,” CRC Press, by Taylor and Francis Group, LLC,   September 2019

“Functional Analysis and Summability,” CRC Press, by Taylor and Francis Group, LLC,   January 2020

 

Completed two book reviews, including:

“After the Crash: Understanding the Social, Economic, and Technological Consequences of the 2008 Crisis” December 2019

“For All Practical Purposes: Mathematical Literacy in Today’s World,” November 2019

Dr. Mehmet served as Editorial Review Board and Scientific Committee member for a number of journals and conferences internationally, while also serving as the President of Rockford Chapter–Sigma Xi The Scientific Research Society this past year.

 

Additionally, he refereed six research papers for international journals, including:

Creative Mathematics and Informatics, Positivity, Boletim da Sociedade Paranaense de Matemática, Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications, and Arabian Journal of Mathematics

  • “An alternative proof of a Tauberian theorem for the weighted mean summability of integrals over $\mathbf{R}_{+}$,” submitted to Creative Mathematics and Informatics, October 2019
  • “Tauberian theorems for statistically $(C,1,1)$ summable double sequences,”  MR3993564, Positivity 23 (2019), no. 4, 891–919. 40A35 (40E05 40G05), October 2019
  • “On the logarithmic summability (L,1) of integrals on [1,∞),” submitted to Boletim da Sociedade Paranaense de Matemática, November 2019
  • “Some Tauberian theorems for (C,1,1) summability method by regularly generated double integrals,” submitted to Boletim da Sociedade Paranaense de Matematica, January 2020
  • “On various new concepts of statistical convergence for sequences of random variables via deferred Cesàro mean,” submitted to Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications, January 2020
  • “Statistical Tauberian Theorems for  Cesaro Integrability Mean Based on Post Quantum Calculus,” submitted to Arabian Journal of Mathematics, January 2020
