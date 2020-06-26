reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Deepshikha Shukla, Ph.D.

06/26/2020 2:51 pm

Rockford University Professor Deepshikha Shukla, Ph.D.
Deepshikha Shukla, Ph.D., program chair and associate professor of Physics; Global Faculty Fellow, past president, Illinois Section of American Association of Physics Teachers.

Congratulations to Deepshikha Shukla, Ph.D., program chair and associate professor of Physics;  Global Faculty Fellow, past president, Illinois Section of American Association of Physics Teachers; who was recently awarded a Sigma Xi Diversity Chapter Grant ($1000). Due to her fine work, the Rockford University Chapter will receive money to pilot a project to improve literacy in marginalized populations in collaboration with the Jane Addams Center for Civic Engagement. The project looks to work with students in grades 3–5 in Rockford. Activities will include STEM workshops, guided literacy, and visits by community leaders and/or role models.”

