Day of Giving Surpasses $43,000 for Student Scholarships

Today, the University announced that its sixth annual Day of Giving event raised more than $43,000 for student scholarships in just 24 hours through social media platforms.

The Day of Giving, held on June 3, harnessed the power of social media to raise funds that provide scholarships for students continuing their educational journey with the University this fall and beyond.

This year’s campaign raised $43,635, a 6 percent increase over last year with a record number of donors – 264 – a 19 percent increase year over year. Donations were made by individuals across the country and throughout the world and are still being accepted through the Day of Giving website.

“We’re thrilled with the response to this annual one-day event that directly supports our students pursuing their degrees,” said President Eric Fulcomer, Ph.D. “The enthusiastic engagement we saw by alumni, staff, and others is a testament to the passion for RU and the strength of the campus community relationships we build – whether in person or virtually. It’s even more impressive that during these trying times, friends of Rockford University see tremendous value in investing in the success of our students.”

Each year, Rockford University awards more than $10 million in institutional aid, scholarships, and grants, including $2 million awarded directly to students from the region. This financial aid, made possible in part by generous alumni and friends, puts the University’s excellent education within reach for students who might not otherwise be able to attend.