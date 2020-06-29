Brent Johnson ’74 launched an idea 30 years ago (December 1989) to create a FAA repair station for the repair of aircraft components. Since building relationships both domestically and in Europe, Midwest Aero Support, Inc. has become a globally known service center. Over the years, Brent has travelled to France (41 times), the U.K. (13 times) in addition to countless other trips to Europe, visits to most of the U.S., and one memorable trip to Tahiti, where he established customers and service center agreements with aircraft component manufacturers. In 2006, his company began manufacturing aircraft components used on the 787 and many military aircraft. Today, they have 2 locations – Machesney Park, IL and Tucson, AZ. The Tucson facility was opened in the 3rd quarter of 2019 to provide passenger seat maintenance in a partnership with a major seat manufacturer. His company has a staff of 30 full time employees, plus a representative located in Toulouse, France. This summer he and his business will hold a 30 year celebration. Brent doesn’t look to retire anytime soon as he enjoys working in the aerospace industry.