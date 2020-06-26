reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Tammy Schiek ’87

06/26/2020 2:30 pm

Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Department Chair Tammy Schiek ’87

Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Department Chair Tammy Schiek ’87 presented “Give Me a Break: Integrating Activity into the Classroom” at the Raising Student Achievement Conference in December 2019. Her talk was on the subject of incorporating physical activities into traditional learning environments to supplement class instruction and improve student focus.

Professor’s Schiek’s presentation came less than a week after her and her colleagues’ successful efforts to change the Physical Education Department to the Department of Kinesiology. This change took place on December 4, 2019. The new, department structure broadens the scope of the curriculum and now reflects the University’s interdisciplinary approach to movement education.

