Anita Mackenthun Rumage ’97

06/29/2020 11:30 am

Anita Mackenthun Rumage ’97 earned her Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield in December 2019. Her dissertation was titled Nonprofit Leadership Transition: A Preparedness Study. Dr. Rumage currently holds the position of Executive Director for Circles of Learning, a nonprofit social service agency serving Rockford children and their families.

