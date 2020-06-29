View the latest information regarding the University’s response to the COVID-19 here.Read the Full Notification
06/29/2020 11:30 am
Anita Mackenthun Rumage ’97 earned her Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield in December 2019. Her dissertation was titled Nonprofit Leadership Transition: A Preparedness Study. Dr. Rumage currently holds the position of Executive Director for Circles of Learning, a nonprofit social service agency serving Rockford children and their families.
Copyright © 2020 Rockford University, all rights reserved