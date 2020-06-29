reporting pixel for marketing campaign

Angela Hendricks Hulsey ’09

06/29/2020 11:21 am

Angela Hendricks Hulsey ’09 and her Student Leader’s Club at West View Elementary, where she teaches first grade, recently won the Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford’s Community Grant award. Her club is focused on community service and environmental activism and is planning to use the grant to fund a “West View Bird Observation Park” that Angela and her club will be planting on school grounds to help aid in reversing the decline in the bird population.

