Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications

The Director of Public Relations & Strategic Communications, is responsible for leading the University’s external communications, including media relations, reputation management, marketing, social media, and crisis communications. Under the Vice President for Advancement, the Director is responsible for planning, overseeing, and assessing the University’s efforts in the areas of marketing, public information, and media relations. The Director is responsible for leading the development and implementation of public relations strategies for Rockford University.

The principal accountabilities of the position are developing public relations plans, messaging, and strategies and leading the day-to-day public relations functions for the University. With media relations and building thought leadership as the first priority, the incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that the content created and distributed by the department is strategic, on message, and top quality. Serving as the chief spokesperson for the University, the Director will work closely with the President and other senior leaders across the University on media relations and thought leadership initiatives.

The Director oversees a team of marketing and communications professionals. The Director will provide visionary leadership and direction over the University’s branding, marketing, and strategic communications. The Director will be a producer of content and will instill a culture of collaboration amongst the campus community. Ongoing content generation is of utmost importance for the Director to produce as well as the team they supervise.

Other Responsibilities Include:

• Implement a fresh and innovative marketing and public information strategy aimed at building the University’s image and brand identity to support recruitment, retention, and success of students and growth of the University’s community/business/fundraising partnerships;

• Building, executing, and evaluating comprehensive outreach plans; drafting releases, pitching stories to media and increasing brand awareness; coordinates and generates content for electronic and print materials; creating, curating, and editing communications for the campus community;

• Take an engaged approach to coaching, mentoring, and guiding the communications and marketing team to increase the capabilities and effectiveness of this group, including setting clear performance management objectives, and evaluation of the department’s structure;

• Act as a University representative with the media on behalf of the institution and the President;

• Write speeches as requested for the President and other university leadership;

• Ensure quality and consistency of messaging across all media, marketing platforms, video, print, web, events, and campus marketing.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

• Ability to provide vision and inspiration necessary to unite a team and accomplish significant goals;

• Ability to delegate and empower a team to accomplish significant goals;

• Collaborative work style that includes the ability to work well with senior leaders across an organization;

• Understanding of media placement at the national and local levels, including:

• Building relationships with reporters and news agencies

• Understanding news cycles and deadlines

• Excellent writing and editing proficiency, including:

• Ability to quickly understand and capture in writing new concepts and ideas

• Ability to write for different audiences

• Ability to collaborate with others in the writing process

• Strategic thinking, creativity, and willingness to try different approaches

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Communications, public relations, graphic design, or marketing with at least five years of work-related experience desired in marketing, public relations, project management, administration, or other applicable fields;

• Advanced knowledge of marketing strategy, excellent written and verbal communication abilities, design and production expertise, and successful oversight of marketing and media activities;

• Experience directing media relations, crisis communications, and/or serving as a Public Information Officer for a project, agency, company, and/or institution;

• Experience evaluating marketing campaigns for results and communicating about them to leadership;

• Working knowledge of WordPress standards and functionality;

• Demonstrated experience utilizing data to derive insight in developing marketing and communication strategy and evaluating performance.

• Demonstrated ability to build rapport, collaborate, and partner with senior University leaders and other managers.

• Strong writing, editing, project management, content generation, and supervisory skills needed.

For More Information Contact:

Workplace Search Group

Tenille Weber, Executive Recruiter – tenille@workplacesearch.com